Valve closure interrupts production at key Libya oil field

Libya's National Oil Corporation confirmed that production from the El Feel oil field was interrupted due to "an unlawful valve closure" on the export pipeline transporting crude from El Feel to Mellitah.

“This is another criminal attempt to disturb the work of NOC and it harms the Libyan economy," said NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla. "We call on the local leaders and authorities in the area to identify the offenders. NOC will notify the public prosecutor, and will press for those responsible for this damaging and unlawful act to be held to account.”

Production in this field has been interrupted multiple times, most recently on 27 November 2019, when air strikes at the gates of the field halted production, with operations resuming the following day. Sanalla has been vocal about halting military interference in Libya's oil production.

"I remind all parties that Libya’s oil and gas fields are vital sources of revenues for the benefit of all Libyans," he said. "They must not be treated as military targets.



"Any fighting in the vicinity of any of our facilities forces us to cease production, in order to ensure the safety of our employees. When production ceases, all Libyans lose out."