Iran could become a petrol importer by 2021: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the nation's cabinet on Sunday that it would become a net importer of petrol by 2021 if consumption is not curbed.

A report on the president's website noted that motorists in Iran consumed an average of 97mn liters of petrol per day this year (which begins on March 21, for Iran).

Citizens now have a 60 liter per month quota of petroleum at recently increased prices of Rls. 15,000/l, and will be charged Rls 30,000/l if they exceed their quota. The increase in petrol prices will go towards supporting lower-income households, according to President Rouhani.

The rise in petrol prices saw people protest across Iran.