Key changes in Algeria's hydrocarbon law: DWF

Algeria's new hydrocarbon law was approved during a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, on 2 October 2019 (the "Hydrocarbon Law") with a vote by the National Assembly on 14 November 2019. The Hydrocarbon Law is aimed at stimulating foreign investment in Algeria's oil and gas sector. According to Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab, the Hydrocarbon Law was drafted with input from the five biggest international oil companies operating in Algeria.



Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach is advocating the country's new Hydrocarbon Law, saying the need for reform is "urgent", given the state of the country's reserves and exploration activity. Algeria is still overly dependent on hydrocarbons, which represent 40% of government revenues and 95.6% of its exports.

Algeria's hydrocarbon sector is grappling with reduced production from ageing oilfields, rising domestic demand for natural gas and difficult investment climate that negatively impacts exploration and production activities.

Algeria's cabinet approved the draft law on 13 October 2019 to reverse declining foreign investment by revising upstream contract terms and tax rates.

The Algerian Prime Minister's office has said the current law dated 28 April 2005, as amended in 2005, 2006 and 2013, "has proved its limits" and is responsible for negatively impacting production and reducing foreign investment in the sector.

A new development plan for the state oil giant, Sonatrach, and the new law were approved by an Inter-ministerial Council on 23 September 2019 and the Prime Minister on 2 October 2019. However, Algeria intends to maintain its foreign ownership formula for oil and gas projects where Sonatrach must continue to hold a 51% stake.

Key Changes in the Hydrocarbon Law