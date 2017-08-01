Petrofac unit EPS wins awards worth a combined $120mn

Petrofac announced awards and contract extensions with a combined value of more than $120mn for its unit Engineering & Production Services (EPS), as part of its plan to diversify into new markets and geographies.

EPS has secured its first small-scale engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contract in Malaysia. In consortium with partner Serba Dinamik, EPS was awarded a contract by Asean Bintulu Fertiliser (ABF) Sdn Bhd, one of Malaysia’s largest fertiliser plants, for its Third Boiler Project. The ABF plant located in the central region of Sarawak, which started commercial production in 1985, is a subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad. The work scope for the 30-month project includes basic and detailed engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of an additional package boiler (165 tonnes per hour) to improve overall plant reliability and availability and meet total steam demands of 510 tph.

It also secured a three-year engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) framework agreement with a North Sea operator. Future projects undertaken through the framework agreement will be supported by Petrofac’s Aberdeen office, where the company is actively growing its engineering team and investing in its brownfield management system in support of its digitalisation strategy.

The new brownfield projects awards coincide with key North Sea contract extensions for EPS, including a two-year renewal of an existing seven-asset Operations and Maintenance contract, and the extension of EPS’ existing Engineering Services contract with Chevron North Sea to June 2020.

John Pearson, chief operating officer of Engineering and Production Services, said: "Continued diversification into new markets, such as brownfield projects, and new geographies, such as Malaysia, are key tenets of our growth strategy. We’re also once again delighted that clients in the North Sea have exercised the option to extend our support for important Operations and Maintenance and Engineering Services contracts."