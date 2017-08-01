Shaleem Petroleum Company reportedly acquires Weatherford's Oman unit

Oil & Gas
News
Shaleem Petroleum Company reportedly acquires Weatherford's Oman unit
Published: 21 November 2019 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Shaleem Petroleum Company, an Oman-based business that maintains and rehabilitates oil wells, has acquired Weatherford International's Oman unit for an undisclosed amount.

The deal will see Weatherford - Oman relocate all of its business, equipment, and staff comprising 300 Omani employees, according to a report by state-run Oman News Agency.

Oman's Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi was present at the signing ceremony. The agreement was signed by Shaleem Petroleum Company Chairman Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Salim Al Naqsh al-Mahri and Peter Tan, a representative of Weatherford International - Oman.


