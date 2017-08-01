Oil & Gas Middle East offers digital magazine editions for free

ITP Media Group, the publisher of Oil & Gas Middle East magazine, announced that digital issues of the publication will be available for free on multiple platforms.

ITP Media Group, as a digital first company, already makes every edition of its magazines available as a platform agnostic, complete digital issue, which readers can view and read on the device of their choice. Already this year, ITP Media Group’s digital magazine editions have registered hundreds of thousands of unique page views as consumer reading habits continue to evolve.

In line with the latest government decree reducing the circulation of printed magazines and newspapers within the UAE, ITP Media Group has accordingly lowered the print runs for its consumer magazines to withdraw copies from all communal areas that the magazines are usually circulated in, while retail and subscriber copies are still being printed, sold and delivered.

ITP’s titles are available to read on a web based platform, or via the App store or Google Play store, free of charge to anyone. Consumers will be reminded of the links through the company’s industry leading websites and regular newsletters. Alternatively, consumers can simply search for the title on the App or Android store, download to their device and read from the comfort of their residence.

Click here to read the latest edition of Oil & Gas Middle East magazine.

