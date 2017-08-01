ADNOC cancels $1.65 billion Dalma contracts

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 20 April 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Petrofac revealed that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) cancelled two contracts for the Dalma Gas Development Project.

The project is worth $1.65 billion, and a $1.5 billion package was awarded in February 2020 to Petrofac Emirates, a joint venture between Petrofac and Sapura Energy.

Dalma is part of the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession, a major component of ADNOC's gas self-sufficiency plan.

In a press statement, Petrofac said that it will work with ADNOC to explore alternatives, and noted that it is working through its $7 billion backlog.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Nokia appoints new president for its enterprise division, as Kathrin Buvac leaves the company
    Dubai's Roka rolls out delivery service
      Dubai restaurants say they're losing money by being open
        Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
          IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service