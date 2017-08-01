ADNOC cancels $1.65 billion Dalma contracts

Petrofac revealed that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) cancelled two contracts for the Dalma Gas Development Project.

The project is worth $1.65 billion, and a $1.5 billion package was awarded in February 2020 to Petrofac Emirates, a joint venture between Petrofac and Sapura Energy.

Dalma is part of the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession, a major component of ADNOC's gas self-sufficiency plan.

In a press statement, Petrofac said that it will work with ADNOC to explore alternatives, and noted that it is working through its $7 billion backlog.