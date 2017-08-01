Saudi Arabia and Kuwait start cutting oil output ahead of schedule

Saudi Aramco has reportedly started reducing production from 12 million barrels per day (bpd) to hit its target of 8.5 mbpd, Bloomberg reported. It made the move prior to the May 1 start date of the OPEC+ agreement, which will limit supply as the coronavirus pandemic has slashed demand globally.

Kuwait has also started cutting its oil output ahead of May 1, when suppliers are due to start cutting supply in accordance with the latest OPEC+ deal, according to the nation's oil minister.

Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel said that he "felt responsibility to respond to market conditions" and acted early, Kuwait News Agency reported. He did not disclose the amount of production cut, but it will slash 23% of production by May 1.

Al Fadhel added that he was not pressured to reduce output, and Kuwait made a "sovereign" decision.