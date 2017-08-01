UAE supports Saudi call for emergency OPEC+ meeting

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 6 April 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

The UAE is backing Saudi Arabia's cal for an emergency OPEC+ meeting to stabilise the global oil market.

Saudi made the decision last week after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

“'A joint and combined effort by all oil producing countries is required, not only the group of OPEC+ countries, in order to address the weakness of demand in the global oil market," said UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei.

The organisation decided to postpone the meeting to 9 April as key members Saudi Arabia and Russia continued to argue over who is to blame for the crash in oil prices.

The last meeting in early March ended bitterly as Russia refused further cuts, and Saudi Arabia cut its own prices in a bid to grab more market share. This was set against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, which has cut demand for oil.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Can wastewater act as an agent for Covid-19 spread?
    Solar and wind energy sites mapped globally for the first time
      DEWA joins Dubai Economy’s Unified Business Registry
        Dubai's Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates launches Iftar deliveries
          Vodacom launches Africa’s first live 5G network

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai