ADNOC Distribution supports UAE emergency response teams

In recognition of the heroic efforts of healthcare professionals across the UAE, ADNOC Distribution, in collaboration with the UAE health authorities, will support all national emergency response ambulances refueling at ADNOC Distribution service stations.

In addition, as the UAE confronts COVID-19, complimentary hot beverages will be available to all medical professionals at ADNOC Oasis convenience stores. The hot beverages can be redeemed upon presentation of a valid medical ID card.

"Today is World Health Day and ADNOC Distribution extends its gratitude and appreciation to all medical professionals as they continue in their tireless endeavors to keep the nation safe and healthy," the company wrote in a press statement.