ADNOC Distribution supports UAE emergency response teams

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 7 April 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

In recognition of the heroic efforts of healthcare professionals across the UAE, ADNOC Distribution, in collaboration with the UAE health authorities, will support all national emergency response ambulances refueling at ADNOC Distribution service stations.

In addition, as the UAE confronts COVID-19, complimentary hot beverages will be available to all medical professionals at ADNOC Oasis convenience stores. The hot beverages can be redeemed upon presentation of a valid medical ID card.

"Today is World Health Day and ADNOC Distribution extends its gratitude and appreciation to all medical professionals as they continue in their tireless endeavors to keep the nation safe and healthy," the company wrote in a press statement.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Telefonica confirms it is in talks to merge O2 with Virgin Media in the UK
    Vodafone Egypt and TPAY Mobile launch digital payment services on Google Play
      Industry Insights: Preparing for Hospitality 2.0
        Telia announces the departure of Christian Luiga as company CFO
          Bahrain and Portugal enter proactive initiative to support startups globally during COVID-19

            More related galleries

            Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
              Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                  Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service
                    Photos: Five-star spas across Dubai