Weir signs $1 million strategic UAE deal

Weir Oil & Gas Dubai signed a three-year agreement for servicing and repairing pumps and motors with a national oil company in the UAE. The contract secures the provision of Weir Oil & Gas Rotating Equipment services, machine shop services, emergency manufacturing and site works.

This strategic agreement will allow Weir to expand their portfolio in the specific oil field. In the Eastern Hemisphere region, Weir Oil & Gas provides an off-the-shelf range of products, as well as customized wellhead solutions designed to meet unique specifications. The company provides in-country service and support through Centers of Engineering and Manufacturing Excellence, which allow the company to manufacture and distribute wellhead equipment quicker due to its proximity to customers in the region.

Weir is focused on leveraging its pressure control and oilfield services in order to be the preferred supplier of pressure containment products and services for drilling and production customers in the Middle East, assuring best in class quality, delivery and responsiveness. The company’s operations and maintenance offerings lead the industry in maintenance process optimization services for brownfield/greenfield oil & gas, power and industrial facilities, streamlining maintenance costs and reducing total cost of ownership. Weir Oil & Gas’ RE/Turbo machinery offers brownfield rotating equipment solutions to increase asset life and reduce cost of ownership.

“Weir takes great pride in our ability to deliver services, repairs, and upgrades to our clients, while in tandem, execute on supporting them with engineer-driven change management protocols and production facility turnarounds,” said Ronan Le Gloahec, Eastern Hemisphere President for Weir Oil & Gas. “With this additional contract we will support our client’s operations for several years, thanks to our state-of-the-art facility and in-country engineering know-how.”

“It is a pleasure to see our customers trust in Weir’s local capabilities that support the in-country value enhancement here in the United Arab Emirates”, said Matteo Benincasa, Eastern Hemisphere Director Sales & Marketing for Weir Oil & Gas.