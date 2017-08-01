PDO awards $20 million construction contract to Al Hassan Engineering

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has awarded a $20 million construction works contract to Al Hassan Engineering, our sister publication Construction Week reported.

The contract concerns the Qarn Alam Cogeneration Power project, and will be carried out over 22 months starting in September 2020.

Al Hassan Engineering is listed on the Muscat Securities Market.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department approved the Omani EPC contractor’s request to liquidate Al Hassan Engineering Company LLC in Abu Dhabi.