Rockwell Automation to name INTECH Process Automation as UAE solution partner

Rockwell Automation announced its partnership with INTECH Process Automation, a system integrator and automation solution provider for the oil & gas sector. With this solution partner agreement, INTECH Process Automation is now authorized to deliver Rockwell Automation’ solutions and services in the United Arab Emirates.



Assem Salaam, country sales director, Gulf at Rockwell Automation said, “We are very pleased to have INTECH Process Automation joining our PartnerNetwork as Solution Partner. This is an important milestone achieved in the region and we believe it will bring great value to our customers in the United Arab Emirates. With this partnership, we will strengthen our overall position in the Middle East and enhance our solutions availability to our customers in the region.”



“Becoming a solution partner for Rockwell Automation in the UAE is an important progression for our company," said Huseyn Tarek, senior vice president at INTECH Process Automation. "We are looking forward to accelerating the modernization of industrial facilities in the UAE, through Rockwell Automation’s innovative solutions. Our team of professionals is committed to provide superior value to our customers and enable them to achieve an efficient production.”