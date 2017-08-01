Saudi Aramco makes two new oil and gas discoveries

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 30 August 2020 - 1:30 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Saudi Aramco has discovered two oil and gas fields, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency quoting the energy minister.

The Hadabat Al Hajarah and Abraq Al Talul fields are located in the northern region of Al Jouf, bordering Jordan. Hadabat Al Hajarah is east of Sakaka, with an estimated flow rate of 16 million standard cubic feet of gas per day and 1,944 barrels per day of condensate production.

Meanwhile, Abraq Al Talul holds unconventional "super light Arabian oil" and has expected flow rates of 1.1 million cubic feet per day of gas, as well as 3,189 barrels per day of condensate.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the energy minister, said that Saudi Aramco is still "assessing the quantities of oil, gas and condensate in the two fields, in addition to digging more wells to determine the area and size of the fields."


