The Middle East Energy Awards return: Submit a nomination now

It’s official—The Middle East Energy Awards will return on 24 November in Abu Dhabi! The much anticipated awards ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is slated to return with a more exciting line up than ever.

The editors of the three hosting publications, Oil & Gas Middle East, Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East, and Utilities Middle East are excited to recognise the achievements of the industry during this unprecedented crisis. Submit your nominations before the deadline of 10 September to be considered for one of our awards.

Contact Carla Sertin (carla.sertin@itp.com) to inquire about nominations, including the categories you're interested in, and reach out to Mark Grennell (mark.grennell@itp.com) to inquire about sponsorship packages.

Categories

Clean Energy Project of the Year

CSR Initiative of the Year

Digital Enabler of the Year

Downstream Project of the Year

EPC Company of the Year

HSE Initiative of the Year

Logistics Service Provider of the Year

Oilfield Services Company of the Year

Energy Woman of the Year

Talent Development Programme of the Year

Technical Innovation of the Year

Technology Provider of the Year

Upstream Project of the Year

Utilities Project of the Year

Young Oil & Gas Professional of the Year