The Middle East Energy Awards return: Submit a nomination now

Published: 31 August 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

It’s official—The Middle East Energy Awards will return on 24 November in Abu Dhabi! The much anticipated awards ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and is slated to return with a more exciting line up than ever.

The editors of the three hosting publications, Oil & Gas Middle East, Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East, and Utilities Middle East are excited to recognise the achievements of the industry during this unprecedented crisis. Submit your nominations before the deadline of 10 September to be considered for one of our awards.

Contact Carla Sertin (carla.sertin@itp.com) to inquire about nominations, including the categories you're interested in, and reach out to Mark Grennell (mark.grennell@itp.com) to inquire about sponsorship packages.

Categories

Clean Energy Project of the Year
CSR Initiative of the Year
Digital Enabler of the Year
Downstream Project of the Year
EPC Company of the Year
HSE Initiative of the Year
Logistics Service Provider of the Year
Oilfield Services Company of the Year
Energy Woman of the Year
Talent Development Programme of the Year
Technical Innovation of the Year
Technology Provider of the Year
Upstream Project of the Year
Utilities Project of the Year
Young Oil & Gas Professional of the Year


