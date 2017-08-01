Lloyd’s Register partners with regulator to apply machine learning to mine insight from decades of safety data

Lloyd’s Register, a professional services company specialising in engineering and technology solutions, is working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to bring together and analyse safety data on an unprecedented scale, powered by its latest digital innovation - Severity Scanner.

The tool has been enabled by Discovering Safety which has allowed unprecedented access to lessons learnt from past incidents in order to make the working world safer and prevent death and serious injury. The initiative will also minimise human effort and error in the RIDDOR (Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations) reporting process, helping businesses to fulfil their regulatory obligations to protect themselves from potential disruption, investigation and fines.

The programme is funded by the Lloyds Register Foundation, and leverages the technology behind Lloyds Register’s original solution SafetyScanner which applies machine learning to large datasets to provide health, safety and environment professionals with actionable insights. This will be applied to datasets from the Health and Safety Executive with a pilot project being carried out in partnership with hospitality business, Mitchells & Butlers. The pilot project ensures that the algorithm and the tool’s machine learning capabilities correctly analyse the data.

Ran Merkazy, VP, Product & Services Innovation at Lloyds Register comments on the programme: “At its heart, this is about creating a pool of data on a scale never seen before, and using the latest in AI to mine that for valuable safety insights. We are combining more than 40 years of data from the HSE with other sources around the world, and the pilot with M&B is teaching us a lot about how businesses can use these insights to support their operations.”

Professor Andrew Curran, Chief Scientific Advisor, HSE said: “Our collaboration with Lloyd’s Register Foundation on Discovering Safety will have a huge impact on our ability to learn from incidents and accidents. It’s our next step towards a world where no one dies as a consequence of work, where industry doesn’t suffer catastrophic failure, where companies can say that no one was harmed in the making of their product and where accidents can be predicted and therefore prevented.”

Once established and operational, Discovering Safety`s knowledge library of safety information will have a global reach and impact on a scale never previously achieved in the domain of health and safety. Since its initial launch in 2018, Discovering Safety has already provided:

• A prototype benchmarking tool, piloted with stakeholders, to allow them to understand how their performance compares with their peers

• A set of health and safety Leading Indicators for the process safety and construction sectors, piloted with stakeholders to enable users to understand what they should be measuring to improve their health and safety outcomes

• A prototype construction sector Knowledge Risk Library, integrated with BIM models for piloting with stakeholders.

• A Knowledge Library and programme website attracting over 1,000 visitors per month.