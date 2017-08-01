Middle East Energy Awards postponed to February 2021

Published: 10 December 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

The Middle East Energy Awards have been postponed until 17 February 2021, to recognise the major achievements of the year across the energy industry, spanning upstream, downstream, midstream and utilities.

The awards are hosted by Oil & Gas Middle East, Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East and Utilities Middle East. This year, the event consists of 16 categories, providing a thorough overview of the industry at large, the challenges it has faced, and triumphs across the sector.

Every year, the Middle East Energy Awards brings together industry leaders to network and celebrate the industry and its resilience.

Please continue to check our website and social media for more updates about the awards.


