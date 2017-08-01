Energy Development Oman firm founded to own and operate Block 6

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Oman's Ministry of Finance has announced the formation of upstream oil and gas company Energy Development Oman (EDO), in order to transfer the government's 60% stake in Block 6 to EDO, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

EDO is wholly owned by the government, and can raise funds independent of the Ministry of Energy and Minerals. Bloomberg reported in November that the new entity could try to sell around $3 billion of bonds in the first half of 2021, citing an anonymous source.

The company will primarily work on projects related to PDO's Block 6, which is the nation's largest field, producing around 650,000 barrels per day.

ONA noted that EDO is expected to support the government's plans to cut costs and boost economic activity.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2020 RPME Power 50: Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO, ENOC Group
    2020 RPME Power 50: Dr Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun, secretary general, GPCA
      TechnipFMC starts work on new hydrocracking complex in Egypt for ANOPC
        Oman's Diam installs smart water meters in Muscat, Musandam
          Sadara starts on-the-job training for fresh Saudi graduates

            More related galleries

            4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
              Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed
                  Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
                    In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition