Iran ready to 'rapidly' ramp up production capacity and boost exports

Iran is ready to quickly ramp up its crude oil production capacity to boost exports, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, according to state news agency President.ir.

"Given the valuable operational tools and experience we have at our disposal, we are ready to increase oil production rapidly in order to reach full export capacity," he said.

“Due to the pre-JCPOA sanctions, oil production and sales faced restrictions, but with the implementation of the JCPOA and the lifting of sanctions, we were able to bring oil sales to over 2 million barrels per day in a short time, and given the valuable operational tools and experience we have at our disposal, there is still readiness today to increase oil production rapidly.”

The Ministry of Petroleum is planning for the resources and equipment necessary to boost production capacity.