Iran ready to 'rapidly' ramp up production capacity and boost exports

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 7 December 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Iran is ready to quickly ramp up its crude oil production capacity to boost exports, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, according to state news agency President.ir.

"Given the valuable operational tools and experience we have at our disposal, we are ready to increase oil production rapidly in order to reach full export capacity," he said.

“Due to the pre-JCPOA sanctions, oil production and sales faced restrictions, but with the implementation of the JCPOA and the lifting of sanctions, we were able to bring oil sales to over 2 million barrels per day in a short time, and given the valuable operational tools and experience we have at our disposal, there is still readiness today to increase oil production rapidly.”

The Ministry of Petroleum is planning for the resources and equipment necessary to boost production capacity.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Iran News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Iran will support deeper OPEC+ production cuts: Bijan Zanganeh
    Iran plans enhanced oil recovery project in Azadegan joint field
      US sanctions UAE entity for facilitating Iran oil trade
        GlobalData report: Middle East set to contribute 17% of global new-build trunk petroleum products pipeline length additions by 2023
          OPEC secretary-general says Iraq oil production unaffected by regional instability

            More related galleries

            4Space Design is working on a project of six eco-friendly glass boat homes
              Take a look at the upcoming Rixos Dubai Hotel & Suites Jewel of the Creek
                Restaurant Team of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for the Caterer Awards 2020 revealed
                  Revealed: Head Chef of the Year - Hotel Managed Outlet shortlist for Caterer Awards 2020
                    In pictures: 10 years of Nat Geo's 'Moments' competition