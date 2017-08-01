Dura Composites appoints Sea Gulf Industrial Supplies as UAE GRP distributor

Sea Gulf Industrial Supplies LLC has been announced as the newest distribution partner for Dura Composites in the United Arab Emirates. The newly formed partnership will help expand Dura Composites’ global footprint and deliver on its ambition to make the use of composite products mainstream, with a particular focus on industrial flooring, access structures, hand railing, trench covers, and platforms.Dura Composites’ International Distribution Business Development Manager Paul Fletcher says the new collaboration is the latest in a series of major developments for the company, which won its second Queen’s Award for Enterprise earlier this year.“Despite the challenges of Covid-19, we have continued to see growth in the Middle Eastern region and have sought to provide a wider choice of distributors who are true experts in their fields,” says Fletcher.“With over 37 years in the industry and a reputation for quality and efficiency, we are confident that Sea Gulf shares our vision to unlock the power of Glass Reinforced Polymer (GRP) composites for Oil and Gas, Construction and Marine businesses across the UAE.“Sea Gulf Director Stephen Cooper says: “Sea Gulf is delighted to have entered into a partnership with such an innovative and enterprising company as Dura Composites. A world leader in their field with an incredibly talented team we are really looking forward to the benefits this partnership will bring to the UAE.

We’ve been very impressed by the technological advantages of their product range especially their new d² Dura Grating Series which we see as a game changer and are looking forward to working with Dura in expanding their presence in the Oil & Gas, Marine and Construction markets across the UAE.”



The distribution partnership follows Dura Composites’ recent introduction of its d2 Dura Grating series – which is a complete reinvention of GRP floor grating that offers outstanding safety, performance, and durability versus previous generation products found elsewhere in the industry. d2 Dura Grating has a Class B fire rating in accordance with BS EN 13501-1 and its advanced anti-slip surface is tested to over 1 million footfalls for greater peace of mind in industrial environments.



Fletcher concludes, “Dura Composites is committed to developing a truly innovative product range and all the supporting tools needed to ensure that our customers experience an unrivalled performance from their GRP composites. We are delighted to be working with Sea Gulf in the UAE to help us deliver the complete package. With individual advice and personalised project support from their experienced team, and our extensive and innovative product range and online tools - we can work together to help solve even the most complex project challenges.”