Iran plans enhanced oil recovery project in Azadegan joint field

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said that plans are underway to enhance the oil recovery factor of the Azadegan oil field. Tehran University is set to hold enhanced oil recovery studies in the field, the ministry's news agency, SHANA, reported.

“The head of the Tehran University’s Institute of Petroleum gave a good news at the meeting that they are committed to bringing the recovery factor of the Sarvak Layer from currently 5% or 6% to a minimum of 10%, which is equal to an increase of 3.5 billion barrels of oil,” Zanganeh said.

"Although we are facing financial problems, I believe generosity for universities will pay off,” he continued.