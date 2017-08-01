ADNOC to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030

ADNOC to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030
Published: 10 February 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced its sustainability goals, which it says extends a legacy of responsible oil and gas production.

The company plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 25% by 2030. The International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) already ranks ADNOC among the five lowest emitters in the oil & gas industry, with one of the lowest methane intensities, at 0.01%.

As part of its sustainability initiative, ADNOC also agreed to limit freshwater consumption ratio to below 0.5% of total water use; currently, 99% of the water it uses for cooling purposes is extracted seawater.

The company said that it will continue to protect biodiversity across its operations and generally in the local environment. By 2022, ADNOC plans to plant 10mn mangrove seedlings in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi.

“ADNOC’s sustainability goals further demonstrate our commitment to responsible production which has been embedded in our business practices since the company was established in 1971," said Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of ADNOC Group.

“We are taking a comprehensive and holistic approach to our sustainability strategy in terms of our contribution to the economy, the environment and our most important asset, our people. We are strengthening our environmental performance as we expand our operations to ensure we can deliver more energy with fewer emissions for decades to come," he continued.

"ADNOC will continue to work in partnership with key stakeholders to prioritize sustainability and we will continue to make significant investment in new and innovative technologies to improve environmental performance.”

One such technology is the region's first commercial-scale carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) facility. Al Reyadah facility has the capacity to capture 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year. ADNOC plans to expand the capacity of this program six-fold, with the aim of reaching 5 million tonnes of CO2 every year by 2030.

