Iran will support deeper OPEC+ production cuts: Bijan Zanganeh

Oil & Gas
News
Iran will support deeper OPEC+ production cuts: Bijan Zanganeh
Published: 10 February 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said that Iran will support further cuts to OPEC+ production.

"How much they cut, we will support," he said. "Anything that the majority reaches, we support. We support those who want to decrease."

Fears that the coronavirus outbreak could dent global demand for oil has seen oil prices dip to $54 per barrel of Brent crude. However, Zanganeh noted that the outbreak would impact Saudi Arabia and Russia more than Iran.

He stressed that if an early ministerial meeting was to be held, an agreement should be made prior to the meeting. "If there is no prior agreement, it would be futile to attend a meeting without an agreement, as this would help lower oil prices in the global market," he said.

He added that the amount of cuts to be made by each producer would not be calculated simply using mathematics, and would have to be done case by case, as "each country has its own reasons for reducing its output, which is complicated."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Chinaplas 2020 postponed amid coronavirus fears
    Smaller China refineries post large output cuts amid coronavirus crisis
      Government report: Ten US refineries emitted excessive cancer-causing benzene in 2019
        GPCA Calls for Adoption of New Chemicals Management Regulation in the GCC
          Blue Box acquires Filtration Services Group

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Nordic Rentals invests in DiGiCo SD12s, SD10s and SD5s
              In pictures: Skalar 360 reimagined for nightclub in Amsterdam
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: Indochine DIFC introduces lunch menu
                    Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020