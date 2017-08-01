Libya NOC shuts down main refinery and Sharara field following valve closure

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) shut down the Zawiya refinery on 8 February as a result of a valve closure in the main pipeline between Sharara field and the refinery, halting production at the field.



In a press statement NOC noted that the refinery shutdown would make it more difficult to manage, import, and distribute fuel, and stressed that it would incur "very significant costs to the treasury" as imports would have to replace the refinery's production.



“This illegal blockade is creating an unprecedented challenge for NOC to continue the supply of fuel to the Libyan people and the country’s vital facilities, such as power stations,” said NOC Chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla. “Political interference in the Libyan oil and gas sector will have devastating short and long-term effects on the Libyan economy and the Libyan people. This is developing into a true national crisis. Immediate action is needed to end this irresponsible blockade.”



On a monthly basis, the Zawiya refinery produces 120,000 metric tons of diesel, 49,000 metric tons of gasoline, 120,000 metric tons of fuel oil, 6,000 metric tons of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and 90,000 metric tons of jet fuel.