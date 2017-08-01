The Middle East Energy Awards are back!

Oil & Gas Middle East and Refining & Petrochemicals Middle East are excited to bring back the Middle East Energy Awards, where industry leaders will gather to celebrate at an afternoon awards ceremony on 30 June 2020!
The awards will recognise achievements of the entire oil & gas value chain, covering upstream, midstream, and downstream. Following the success of last year’s ceremony, this year, we have expanded categories, which for the first time include the EPC Company of the Year and the Technology Provider of the Year, rounding out our industry awards.
While nominees and winners for all 15 categories will be selected by the editors of the two hosting publications, we highly encourage anyone who believes they should be considered for any of the categories to contact one of the editors at the earliest opportunity, detailing the category and why they wish to be nominated.
The awards ceremony is a great occasion to recognise the progress that the oil and gas industry has made in the past year, and to award the people, projects, and companies that stand out in the industry, but it is an equally strong opportunity to catch up with colleagues and peers in the industry, and to meet and network with industry leaders from across the value chain. The guest of honour at last year’s event was ENOC CEO Saif Humaid Al Falasi, who received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award.
Our awards ceremony attracts decision-makers and professionals from leading oil and gas firms, including ADNOC, Saudi Aramco, Halliburton, McDermott, Sipchem, Kuwait Oil Company, ENOC, and more! Look through some of our photos
for a sneak peek into the 2019 edition of the awards. for the full list of last year's winners!
To enquire about seat & table sales, please contact Mark Grennell (mark. grennell@itp.com). To enquire about nominations, please contact Carla Sertin (carla.sertin@itp.com).
The categories
CSR Initiative of the Year
A CSR programme that has provided demonstrable and lasting benefits to its targeted beneficiaries.
Digital Enabler of the YearDownstream Project of the Year
A company which has made an outstanding contribution to the digital transformation of an energy firm through its products/services.
The most ambitious, game-changing project in the regional refining and petrochemicals industry.
Oil & Gas Woman of the YearHSE Initiative of the Year
An outstanding female achiever who has a successful track record and has made a telling contribution to the energy industry.
A specific initiative that has demonstrably helped to reduce accidents & problems in the workplace, and has improved safety.
Logistics Service Provider of the YearOilfield Services Company of the Year
A logistics company offering innovative solutions that ease the logistics process and create value for energy companies.
The most successful, innovative OFS company in the region over the last 18 months, showcasing interesting solutions.
EPC Company of the Year
Technical Innovation of the Year
The most successful, innovative, and ambitious EPC company in the region over the last 18 month.
A project that demonstrates an innovative technical solution which has solved a serious problem faced by the energy industry.
Talent Development Initiative of the Year Upstream Project of the Year
An initiative that has made a difference by training the next generation of professionals, or upskilling the existing workforce.
An ambitious, innovative project that optimises or streamlines upstream operations, reflecting leading behaviour in the market.
Young Oil & Gas Professional of the YearOil & Gas Executive of the Year
An employee, 30 or younger, whose work has had an exceptionally positive impact on their company in the past 18 months.
An executive who has made a visible impact on the regional industry & fosters growth through innovation.
Clean Energy Initiative of the YearTechnology Provider of the Year
This initiative demonstrates a strategic approach to lowering a firm’s carbon footprint through the use of alternative energy.
A provider of operational or process technology that is ambitious and innovative, as showcased by its latest products.