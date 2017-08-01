Digitalisation is the key to making MENA energy and water supply more resilient, effective and affordable

Digitalisation is a key driver for the future of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) power industry and could boost sector profitability by 20 – 30%, according to a major new report released ahead of Middle East Energy (formerly Middle East Electricity), the global energy platform which returns for a 45th edition from 3-5 March, 2020, at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The ‘Energy & Utilities Market Outlook 2020,’ commissioned by Informa Markets, organisers of the mega Middle East Energy show, says the shift to a digitalised landscape holds out “tremendous growth opportunities for those willing to become digital champions of the global power community.”

The report outlines key areas of opportunity such as the MENA’s smart lighting market, which is forecast to reach US$ 2.1 billion in 2023, and smart grid investments, which are tipped to grow to US$ 17.6 billion by 2027.

Digitalisation is being hailed as ‘vital’ to an industry which the international technical consultancy ENEXSA, says will become hugely data dependent.

“The global energy industry is in the midst of significant change, as renewable energy has become competitive on an increasingly large scale. With these intermittent energy sources, management of the power and water supply in the Middle East has reached a different level of complexity, requiring a much higher level of information on both the generation and demand sides,” explained Dr. Josef Petek, Manager of Commercial Operations at ENEXSA, which supports client digitalisation efforts with digital twin solutions and high-end optimisation,

“Today, complex tasks must be solved within a short space of time, and every decision must be based on profound knowledge of the current situation and the understanding of the effects of the measures to be taken. Digitalisation not only means creating more information through many more measurements, but also understanding the complex interrelations in the processes so that intelligent devices and large-scale optimization systems can become effective,” added Dr Petek.

Data collection and state-of-the-art technology, says Dr. Petek, are absolute necessities to “optimise the use of the energy systems,” and “make best use of our natural resources to meet the power and water demand with minimum impact on the environment.”

“Digitalisation is the key ingredient to make the energy and water supply resilient, effective and affordable. Making the right dispatch decisions that will make maximum use of renewable energy sources while at the same time ensuring that the demand can always be met by the most efficient generation assets of the fleet requires good data, good models, and effective algorithms to support the decision makers.“

“Digitalisation is playing an increasingly prominent role in industries worldwide and the energy sector is ripe for transformation, which is why, as the global energy platform, we have introduced a dedicated zone for digitalisation, giving those in need of digital solutions direct access to the leading lights creating the trend-setting solutions that will have a hugely positive impact on the industry,” said Claudia Konieczna, Exhibition Director, Middle East Energy.