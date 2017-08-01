Global oil & gas industry deals total $37.6bn in December 2019

Oil & Gas
News
Global oil & gas industry deals total $37.6bn in December 2019
Published: 13 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Total oil & gas industry deals for December 2019 worth $37.6bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 204.9% over the previous month and a rise of 6.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $35.26bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.7% over the last 12-month average with 182 deals against the average of 189 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $17.88bn.

Oil & gas industry deals in December 2019: Top deals
The top five oil & gas deals accounted for 61.5% of the overall value during December 2019. The combined value of the top five oil & gas deals stood at $23.12bn, against the overall value of $37.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five oil & gas industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:
1. Enagas, National Pension Service, The Blackstone Group, GIC and Universities Superannuation Scheme’s $5.69bn private equity deal with Tallgrass Energy
2. The $5bn asset transaction with Apache by Total
3. HC Holdings and Showa Denko’s $4.51bn acquisition of Hitachi Chemical
4. The $4.4bn asset transaction with Ecolab by Apergy
5. Lone Star Funds’ private equity deal with BASF Construction Chemicals (UK) for $3.52bn.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

STC launches its first 5G smart campus in Saudi Arabia
    KNAPP Facility Phase 1 grand opening in Kennesaw, Georgia
      Transporting dangerous goods demands adequate quality and safety programmes in place to meet local and international laws
        Hala Travel Management agrees five-year deal with Amadeus
          RED hot reveal: Inside the Middle East's first Radisson RED

            More related galleries

            Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
              FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                  Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                    Photos: First look at Amazonico