Global oil & gas industry deals total $37.6bn in December 2019

Total oil & gas industry deals for December 2019 worth $37.6bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 204.9% over the previous month and a rise of 6.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $35.26bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 3.7% over the last 12-month average with 182 deals against the average of 189 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $17.88bn.

Oil & gas industry deals in December 2019: Top deals

The top five oil & gas deals accounted for 61.5% of the overall value during December 2019. The combined value of the top five oil & gas deals stood at $23.12bn, against the overall value of $37.6bn recorded for the month.

The top five oil & gas industry deals of December 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1. Enagas, National Pension Service, The Blackstone Group, GIC and Universities Superannuation Scheme’s $5.69bn private equity deal with Tallgrass Energy

2. The $5bn asset transaction with Apache by Total

3. HC Holdings and Showa Denko’s $4.51bn acquisition of Hitachi Chemical

4. The $4.4bn asset transaction with Ecolab by Apergy

5. Lone Star Funds’ private equity deal with BASF Construction Chemicals (UK) for $3.52bn.