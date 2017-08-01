Kuwait Oil Company officials referred to prosecution for corruption charges worth $15 mn

Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) on Sunday referred a number of officials at Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), along with others facing corruption charges, to public prosecution trials.

The individuals were submitted to the prosecution in line with a notification filed by the KOC about suspicious “corruption crimes that incurred losses,” reported Kuwait state newswire KUNA, adding that the suspects were “charged with negligence and slackness in management of projects in North Kuwait.”

Dr Mohammad Bouzbar, Nazaha’s official spokesman and the authority assistant secretary general, said in a statement that the notification included results of a panel tasked with investigating and examining remarks by the Audit Bureau for the fiscal year (2017–2018) regarding contracts and projects of crude oil pipelines in northern regions.

Dr Bouzbar said that the report mentioned suspected corruption crimes, worth KD 4.683 million ($15.4 million).

Based on results of the investigations, collection of evidence and witness testimonies, there were suspicious crimes of facilitating seizure of public funds, intentional and non-intentional misappropriation of public funds, illegal profit making and aiding others to make such earnings.