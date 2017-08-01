Adnoc Distribution profits climbed 4.2% to $604m in 2019

Oil & Gas
News
Adnoc Distribution profits climbed 4.2% to $604m in 2019
Published: 14 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
UAE fuel retailer Adnoc Distribution’s net profits reached $604 million in 2019, a 4.2 percent increase compared to 2018, driven by a solid operational performance in both fuel and non-fuel businesses, it said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the firm said that total fuel volumes sold increased 0.7 percent in 2019 compared to the year, while non-fuel retail gross profit increased by 11.8 percent over the same time frame. Cost efficiency measures led to an 8.6 percent reduction in operating expenses compared to 2018.

For Q4, the company reported that net profit rose 11.3 percent from Q4 2018 to $135 million last year. Total fuel volumes sold in the quarter rose two percent compared to 2018.

“We continue to transform Adnoc Distribution into a world-class, customer-focused, commercially driven company with a determined focus on driving profitable growth,” ” said Adnoc Distribution acting CEO Ahmed Al Shamsi.

“As we sharpen our focus on customer experience and pursue growth opportunities, both domestically and internationally, we will expand all our distribution channels to reach larger market segments and sustain volume growth,” he added. “Finally, Opex reduction and optimisation of capex remain key priorities.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Legislation would lead to increased environmental impacts, says American Chemistry Council
    UAE to launch first floating solar plant
      Center for Biocide Chemistries publishes list of products that help stop spread of Covid-19
        Defying expectations of a rise, global CO2 emissions flatlined in 2019
          25% of all wind power demand to come from offshore farms by 2028, says report

            More related galleries

            Photos: Recently opened Knox bar at Andaz Dubai The Palm
              FIRST LOOK: DWP's W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island
                Photos: Festivall Cocktail Party at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City
                  Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona’s Royal Penthouse
                    Photos: First look at Amazonico