New Kuwait College of Engineering and Petroleum facility to cater for 30,000 students

CambridgeSeven, in association with Gulf Consult, has been commissioned by Kuwait University to undertake the Design and Supervision of the College of Engineering and Petroleum (COEP).The new campus, located on the new campus of Kuwait University at Sabah Al-Salem University City, will cater for 30,000 students with separate campuses for male and female undergraduate students.

The COEP aims to bring together Kuwait University’s engineering and allied technical disciplines together in a world-class facility.

With a total area of 285,000 gsm, the project will serve a combined student, faculty, and staff population of approximately 5,250 and will house eight major departments, including chemical and petroleum engineering.Spaces include laboratories, classrooms, project- based workshops, galleries, exhibition halls, faculty offices, conference rooms, prayer rooms, food service, lounges and resource centres.COEP will also accommodate basement parking for 600 cars. The project has been designed to attain LEED Silver certification.

Since its establishment in 1975, the COEP has succeeded in becoming one of the top engineering schools in the region. The number of undergraduate students registered in the college has increased from 127 students in 1975 to more than 3,500 in 2018/2019.

Approximately 11,000 students have graduated with Bachelor of Science degrees, and more than 1,000 students have graduated with Master of Science degrees in the various engineering disciplines offered.

Particular attention has been paid to the college scholarship programme, where the COEP sponsors highly qualified Kuwaiti nationals in their pursuit of doctoral degrees from leading educational institutions abroad.



The centre opened in late January 2020.