ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Al Jaber ranked second on the Power 50 2020

If Saudi Aramco can most easily be characterised by its size, then ADNOC Group can be characterised by its agile and dynamic nature. As its CEO, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber has spearheaded the regional movement towards digitalisation, and has become an international symbol of industry transformation.

The theme of the year for ADNOC has been partnerships. Entities from China, Russia, Indonesia, Italy, Austria, India, Japan, and Korea, among others, have shared headlines with ADNOC this year. Al Jaber has become the man of a thousand handshakes, with deals signed for onshore and offshore concessions, contracts awarded for the world’s largest underground storage project, a landmark pipeline infrastructure investment agreement, and countless technology and research partnerships surrounding everything from data analytics, to artificial intelligence, drones, and carbon capture.

It is no surprise, then, that ADNOC’s valuation grew 29% since the previous year, making it the first UAE brand valued at over $10bn by Brand Finance. Knowing Al Jaber, he has his sights set even higher.