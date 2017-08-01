Outgoing BP CEO ranked third on the Power 50 2020

Outgoing BP CEO ranked third on the Power 50 2020
British Petroleum BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley addresses The 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul on July 12 2017 Global energy companies are facing twin huge challenges of an abundance in supply coupled with pressure to reduce carbon emissions and there is no quick fix solution the chief executive of BP said AFP PHOTO OZAN KOSE Photo credit should read OZAN KOSEAFPGetty ImagesBP
Published: 17 February 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

This will be Bob Dudley’s final appearance on our ranking, as he prepares to retire after a remarkable decade at the head of British Petroleum. Having seen the firm through the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon tragedy and the oil price crash, he has guided the company through rough seas.

In 2019, BP bought a 50% interest in Oman onshore block 77 and a 25% interest in Egypt’s Nour North Sinai offshore exploration concession. BP also plans to create five $1bn businesses focused on the circular economy, digital, and low-carbon technology, by 2025. Dudley has been outspoken about the need to address climate change, a trend that seems likely to continue with his successor, Bernard Looney.

