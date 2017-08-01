“More women need to be made aware of opportunities in the energy sector” – Dewa official

Senior Middle East energy leaders have urged the energy industry to boost gender equality to “enhance sustainability” within the sector.



Speaking at the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020 this week, energy officials said that as the commitment to sustainable energy and growth spreads across economies around the world, leaders must prioritise women’s involvement in the sector.



Khawla Al Mehairi, executive vice president of strategy and government communications for Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said: "More women need to be made aware of the great opportunities available in the fields of energy. It is important to find ways to strengthen sustainable development by enhancing women’s representation in the energy and sustainability sectors."



The panel also provided insights into learnings and opportunities from both government and the private sector.



Valerie Levkov, senior vice president, Africa, Middle East and Mediterranean, EDF, said: "We have to encourage women and the youth to be ambitious and proud of what they can bring to the energy sector, as they are key to achieving sustainability for all. I have great confidence in achieving gender balance for the energy sector.”



A recent report from the Global Talent Energy Talent Index (GETI) index found that, on the whole, the industry seems satisfied with their organisation’s performance on diversity and inclusion, despite the lack of programmes and initiatives to encourage greater diversity within the business.



However, the report, which is the world’s largest energy survey and authored by women, stated: ‘With younger employees much less positive around this issue than their older peers, firms cannot afford to stand still. Just because the workforce is satisfied today, doesn’t mean it won’t quickly expect better tomorrow.”