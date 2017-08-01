ADNOC awards $1.65 billion Dalma contracts to Petrofac

ADNOC awarded Petrofac two contracts worth a combined $1.65 billion for the Dalma Gas Development. Both contracts are expected to be completed in 2022.

The engineering, procurement (including novated long lead items), construction, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning contracts encompass offshore packages at Arzanah island and surrounding offshore fields, located around 190 km northwest of Abu Dhabi.

For Package A, valued at $591 million, Petrofac is leading a joint venture with SapuraKencana HL Sdn. Bhd. Abu Dhabi. Under the terms of the 30-month lump-sum contract, the scope of work includes three new well-head platforms, removal, and replacement of an existing topside, new pipelines, subsea umbilicals, composite and fibre optic cables in in Hair Dalma, Satah, and BU Haseer fields

Package B, valued at $1.065 billion, is for gas processing facilities at Arzanah island. Under the terms of the 33-month lump-sum contract awarded to Petrofac, the scope of work includes inlet facilities with gas processing and compression units, power generation units, utilities and other associated infrastructure. The gas will then be sent to Habshan Gas Processing Plant for further processing required to produce sales gas, condensate, and sulfur.

The Dalma project is a key part of the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession which is central to ADNOC’s strategic objective of enabling gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

George Salibi, Chief Operating Officer – Engineering & Construction, commented: "Petrofac has a strong track record in the UAE, with a presence here since 1991 and around 3,000 staff in country. We are fully committed to supporting continued and sustainable investment in Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas industry through our strategic focus on maximising local delivery, and are pleased that our approach will generate substantial In-Country Value for the local economy. These latest contract awards build on our existing relationship with ADNOC Group companies and we look forward to delivering this mega project in a safe, successful and sustainable manner."

Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Executive Director of ADNOC’s Upstream Directorate, said: “This award marks another important milestone in the development of the Ghasha concession which is an integral component of our strategy to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE. It demonstrates how ADNOC is effectively collaborating with strategic partners that can deploy state-of-the-art technologies and world-class expertise to accelerate the development of Abu Dhabi’s substantial gas resources.