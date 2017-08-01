Japanese consortium completes study to develop Libya's Sirte Basin concession 47

Oil & Gas
News
Japanese consortium completes study to develop Libya's Sirte Basin concession 47
Published: 2 February 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

A Japanese consortium has concluded a study surrounding the development of concession 47 in Libya's Sire Basin (Beda and Haram fields), Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement.

The fields are currently producing less than 10,000bpd, and the consortium created a development plan to help raise production to 80,000bpd. Al-Haram oil field has not been put into production since its discovery in the 1960s because it contains heavy crude oil. While the plan is not yet finalised, the consortium will present a modified plan in the coming days.

The meeting was attended on behalf of the NOC by Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer, NOC board member for exploration and production; Dr Khalefalah Ibrahim, general manager of Legal Affairs and Mr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Shaibani, head of the Study Follow-up Team.

The meeting was also attended on behalf of the Japanese consortium by Koichi Nakagami, technical director in charge of Middle East, Africa & Europe Project Division at Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (JAPEX); Mr. Ryuhei Murayama, head of Middle East, Africa & Europe Projects Division at Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (JAPEX); and Mr Masahiro Matsuura, managing director of Sojitiz Global Trading Nigeria Ltd.

