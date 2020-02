Italian energy firm ENI has started drilling a deepwater exploration well offshore Oman in the Block 52 concession, Upstream Online reported. The well is believed to be the nation's first in deep water offshore.

ENI is the operator of Block 52, spread across 90,000 sqkm, with water depth ranging from 10 metres to more than 3,000 metres. ENI holds a 55% stake in the block, Qatar Petroleum holds 30%, and Oman Oil Company Exploration and Production (OOCEP) holds 15%.