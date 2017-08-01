Libyan production has dropped to 123,000 bpd: NOC

Libya's National Oil Corporation revealed that its production has dropped to 123,537 barrels per day (bpd) due to the blockade of ports and pipelines, down from 1.2 mbpd just before the blockade. It estimates losses of more than $1.7 billion.

In a press statement, NOC urged that the blockades be lifted so it can resume production "for the sake of Libya and its people."

Facilities in Tripoli and the Southern regions are facing supply shortages, and fuel vessels were evacuated from Tripoli port after projectiles struck only metres away from a liquified petroleum gas tanker which was discharging at the port.

“The events of the last few days and weeks means that the Libyan economy is sliding into a crisis and more Libyans are suffering," NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla told US Ambassador Norland on 19 February. "Yesterday’s attack on the port of Tripoli is totally unacceptable. Hospitals, schools, and public services are experiencing power and fuel shortages due to the actions of those who seek to divide Libya."

NOC is supplying enough hydrocarbons to the Central and Eastern regions to meet the transportation and domestic needs of citizens.