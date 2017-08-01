Iran and Russia energy minister talk ahead of OPEC meeting

Iran and Russia energy minister talk ahead of OPEC meeting
Published: 23 February 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zanganeh spoke with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak ahead of the 6 March OPEC+ meeting, official news agency SHANA reported.

During the phone call, the pair discussed topics surrounding the upcoming meeting, and Zanganeh said that no consensus had been reaching among OPEC members, and there was not enough time to meet and come to an agreement prior to the joint meeting.

Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador and the permanent representative to international organisations in Vienna met with OPEC secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo, discussing the oil market following the coronavirus outbreak.

Barkindo emphasised the need for close consultations between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers within the cooperation agreement (collectively OPEC+).


