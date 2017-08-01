Petrofac wins $40mn EPCC contract from SNOC

Petrofac wins $40mn EPCC contract from SNOC
Published: 23 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Petrofac won a $40mn engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contract from Sharjah National Oil Company (SNOC).

"The contract awarded to Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services division, EPS, demonstrates delivery against company's strategy to secure smaller greenfield and brownfield EPC projects, utilising its footprint and infrastructure in existing core markets," according to the press release.

SNOC and its partner, Italian firm ENI, announced a natural gas and condensate discovery onshore Sharjah in January; the first gas discovery in the emirate since the early 1980s.

Mani Rajapathy, Petrofac’s managing director, EPS East, commented, "We are delighted to be awarded this contract by Sharjah National Oil Corporation, a longstanding Petrofac client that we have worked with successfully for many years. The award is important strategically as EPS looks to develop its track record in smaller greenfield and brownfield EPC projects. It also leverages Petrofac’s best-in-class expertise and experience in upstream gas and represents another win in one of our core markets of Sharjah and the UAE. We look forward to delivering a safe and successful project for SNOC."

Petrofac has been present in the UAE since 1991. The Group employs around 3,000 people in the country, many of whom are based at Petrofac’s major operational centre in Sharjah.


