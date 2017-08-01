Siemens to modernise Arabian Drilling Company's lineup

Siemens to modernise Arabian Drilling Company's lineup
Published: 23 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Saudi Arabia's Arabian Drilling Company has awarded a contract to Siemens for the modernisation of its drilling-drives lineup, which will include auxiliaries and controls to be installed on an offshore jackup drilling rig for an undisclosed Middle East customer.

The scope of work includes engineering, design, manufacturing, and delivery of the fully integrated modernisation solutions, which will be based upon Siemens' BlueDrive technology. The new system is set to be delivery in early 2021, and the upgrade will comply with the latest safety standards.

The company said that the Master2Blue solution will leverage the footpring, cable network, and communication principles of the existing system, enabling quick, modular-style installation, commissioning, and startup.

“As the reactivations of stacked and un-utilized drilling rigs are increasing, Siemens stands fully ready to modernize offshore rigs and ships to make them safer and more energy efficient," said Thomas Steenberg, business development director at Siemens Offshore Solutions. "By using the latest drilling and propulsion drives technology, customers can assure their rigs and ships remain at the highest level of supportability for many years to come."


