Oman signs exploration and production agreement with Total and PTTEP

The Ministry of Oil in Oman signed an exploration and production agreement with a joint venture between Total E&P and PTTEP.

The deal allows the joint venture to explore and develop non-associated gas in onshore Block 12, with an area of 9,546 sqkm in central Oman.

Total E&P will hold an 80% interest in the block, and will be the operator, while Thailand's PTTEP will hold the remaining 20% interest.

In April 2019, Total signed a heads of agreement with Oman for Block 12, indicating that it has "significant prospective gas resources."