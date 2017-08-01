Oman signs exploration and production agreement with Total and PTTEP

Oil & Gas
News
Oman signs exploration and production agreement with Total and PTTEP
Published: 24 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

The Ministry of Oil in Oman signed an exploration and production agreement with a joint venture between Total E&P and PTTEP.

The deal allows the joint venture to explore and develop non-associated gas in onshore Block 12, with an area of 9,546 sqkm in central Oman.

Total E&P will hold an 80% interest in the block, and will be the operator, while Thailand's PTTEP will hold the remaining 20% interest.

In April 2019, Total signed a heads of agreement with Oman for Block 12, indicating that it has "significant prospective gas resources."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Baker Hughes, Oman LNG celebrate partnership to rejuvenate turbomachinery fleet to increase LNG production
    Women to hold 30% of leadership roles worldwide in BASF by 2030
      SABIC PURECARES polyolefin portfolio of the personal hygiene industry unveiled
        Siemens wins compressor contract for Calcasieu Pass LNG Project
          Dow’s board of directors plans to appoint CEO Jim Fitterling to serve as chairman

            More related galleries

            Photos: Day four at Gulfood 2020
              Photos: The Captain's Bridge on the Queen Elizabeth 2
                Photos: First look at ME Dubai rooms
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Day three at Gulfood 2020