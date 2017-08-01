Saudi Aramco will more than double its projects portfolio in 2022

Oil & Gas
News
Saudi Aramco will more than double its projects portfolio in 2022
Published: 26 February 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Saudi Aramco plans to more than double the amount of projects being managed by the firm from 200 to 418 by 2022, our sister publication Construction Week reported.

Saudi Aramco project engineer Eng Abdullah Al Seflan at the Future Projects Forum (FPF) said that "the vision is to be recognised as a pacesetter for the centre of excellence in project management. For cost of effectiveness of projects, we have the best in class within the oil and gas sector."

According to Al Seflan, 23% of the project management expansion will fall under its civil and infrastructure division.

He noted that by 2021, Aramco will upgrade the Berri gas plant sulfur recovery units, and would install C3/C4 refrigeration units and storage tanks. The company is also planning to upgrade the Yanbu refinery's sulphur recovery units, and the Juaymah Terminal offshore facility will also be expanded by 2021.

It is also planning to upgrade security facilities at the East-West pipeline's pump stations, likely in response to attacks on those facilities in the past year.

The Hawiyah gas plant will undergo work in 2022, with plans to upgrade its buildings for risk mitigation, and with Phase 3 of its Master Gas System expansion for pipelines and distribution.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Versalis to acquire 40% of Finproject to create an integrated supply chain for special polymers
    Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA appoints KSA managing director
      ExxonMobil, IOC ink Indian gas transport deal
        Aramco inks 66 deals worth $21bn with international partner companies
          ADNOC to build on its position as one of the least carbon-intensive oil and gas producers in the world

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
              Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020
                  Photos: Luxurious Langham suites around the world
                    Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader