Aramco Trading Company to establish London office
Published: 27 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Aramco Trading Company (ATC) will establish a London subsidiary, Aramco Trading Limited (ATL).

ATL will be at the forefront of ATC’s business activities in Europe and extended ATC’s operational reach to cover North and West Africa as well. ATL is now the third international office for ATC alongside Aramco Trading Fujairah and Aramco Trading Singapore.

“With the establishment of our London entity, we are pleased to now have a firm presence in Europe which will serve as the launching pad for our operations in Africa and the Mediterranean region,” said Ibrahim Al-Buainain, president and CEO of ATC.

“Europe is an important market for ATC and the ultimate goal for ATL is to explore and develop new partnerships and opportunities with our clients in Europe, North and West Africa,” he said.

ATL will be led by Mohammed A. Kadi and supported by an experienced team to service to ATC’s existing and potential customers in the region. The ATL office in London was inaugurated by Saudi Aramco’s senior vice president of downstream, Abdulaziz Al-Gudaimi.


