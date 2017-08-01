Kuwait pre-qualifies firms for supply of 24 oil drilling towers

Oil & Gas
News
Kuwait pre-qualifies firms for supply of 24 oil drilling towers
Published: 27 February 2020 - 1:30 p.m.
Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has pre-qualified 17 firms to bid for a contract involving the supply and installation of 24 drilling towers within a project expansion plan in the next five years, a local newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The companies – both domestic and regional – are required to supply the drillers gradually within a period stretching from nine months to 12 years after signing the deal, according to the Arabic language daily Alanba.

The report said contractors would be required to operate the drillers 24 hours a day and added that the machines are of four types, ranging between 550 and 1,000 horsepower.

KOC is a subsidiary of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), a government-owned holding company.

Kuwait holds approximately seven percent of global oil reserves and has a current production capacity of about 3.15 million barrels per day.

KPC has announced its intention to increase oil production capacity to four million barrels per day (mmb/d) by 2020.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Kuwait News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Kuwait International extends flight ban to South Korea, Thailand and Italy
    ENOC Group signs agreement with Japan’s Idemitsu for supply and distribution of lubricants
      Saudi Aramco sponsors first International Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Conference in Riyadh
        Aramco Trading Company to enhance its presence in Europe and Africa with the establishment of London office
          Millennium Central Kuwait Downtown partners with Rotana Media Group

            More related galleries

            Photos: First look at ME Dubai
              Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring
                Photos: First look at Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis
                  Photos: Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas unveils Beach Pool Residences
                    Photos: The Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference 2020