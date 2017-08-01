N-Sea and BODAC JV rebrands to UXOcontrol

N-Sea and BODAC, two of the subsea sector’s most experienced subsea survey and UXO disposal companies, have announced the new identity of their existing joint venture (JV). Following a multi-million euro investment in its specialist UXO provision, the JV will now trade as UXOcontrol.

Since its inception in 2016, it has built a track record in Europe in UXO survey, identification and disposal. UXOcontrol will continue to offer the global energy sector UXO risk solutions supported by expertise, assets and specialists from both N-Sea and BODAC. UXOcontrol is the only specialist contractor offering complete solutions from Desktop Studies and Survey to Identification and Disposal - and ultimately the ALARP certificate.

BODAC CEO Jeroen de Ouden commented: “Following on from a highly successful three years’ joint operations, the UXOcontrol team has achieved so much over the last four months. A significant investment in the development of our market-leading UXO solutions and tooling heralds the beginning of a new chapter and cements our intention to become the leading authority in UXO mitigation.”

N-Sea’s CEO Arno van Poppel added: “This new identity, investment and restructuring has allowed us to refocus and market UXOcontrol as the “go to” UXO risk management contractor across Europe. A robust order book and extensive pipeline of opportunities sees us begin 2020 with enthusiasm and confidence.”

Building on its year-on-year commercial growth and increasing demand for specialised UXO risk mitigation solutions, UXOcontrol will strengthen its team with additional personnel and assets, operating from offices in the UK (Scotland and East Anglia), The Netherlands, Poland, Germany and France.

UXOcontrol combines the expertise and experience of its two parent companies. N-Sea, a leading survey and IMR subsea solutions provider delivers effective and cost-efficient subsea support services to asset operators and tier 1 contractors within energy industry, whilst BODAC, a leading UXO risk mitigation company is certified in UXO surveying, identification and neutralising explosives in the marine environment.