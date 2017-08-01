Saudi Aramco calls for closer collaboration on cybersecurity in the energy industry

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 4 February 2020 - noon
By: Carla Sertin

Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO, Amin H. Nasser, participated today in the Global Cybersecurity Forum to highlight the constantly evolving threat of cyber-terrorism to governments, businesses, and individuals.

Taking place during Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency year and organized for the first time by the National Cybersecurity Authority, the forum serves to create a platform for discussion between private and government institutions to create foundations for greater cyber resilience, capacity and management of the ever increasing threat landscape.

In his speech, Nasser urged greater efforts to enhance regional cybersecurity collaboration and international cyber-deterrence. Mr. Nasser proposed a more realistic and inclusive strategy to promote effective industry collaboration on cybersecurity, and encouraged businesses to work with governments and strengthen existing international frameworks.

Nasser said: “Aligning cybersecurity policy, collaborating on technology, and sharing information and experience beyond the fence, is non-negotiable,” noting that company fences and national boundaries are meaningless concepts in this domain. “To beat a network, we need to be a network.”

He said no institution can solely face cyber risks. It requires significant cooperation and partnership between all relevant stakeholders. It is therefore necessary to accelerate the development of a clear global framework that constitutes an international legal reference in cybersecurity governance and enhances measures against entities involved in cyber-terrorism.

Nasser shared Saudi Aramco’s achievement in building a cyber-resilient culture, saying: “Cybersecurity is one of the top corporate risks we address in our Enterprise Risk Management Program and is a personal priority for me.”

He concluded his remarks by underscoring the importance of embracing “the wonders of the modern world,” while simultaneously practicing caution and sound cybersecurity measures to stay a step ahead.

In efforts to collaboratively counter cyber threats, Saudi Aramco established an Intelligence Sharing Consortium in the Energy Industry, with partners such as SABIC and Sadara. Saudi Aramco is also a founding member of the World Economic Forum’s Center for Cybersecurity (WEF C4C) that promotes global collaboration and leads global initiatives across various sectors within the cybersecurity industry.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

General Mills announces Saudi expansion plan
    IMO 2020: Energy sector perspective
      European refineries are the least prepared as IMO 2020 regulation looms large
        LANXESS optimises production capacities to deliver additional quantity of ‘Rely+On Virkon’ disinfectant for coronavirus affected China
          American Chemistry Council: Global chemicals output accelerates in December

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hakkasan Dubai launches Dim Sum Fridays
              Photos: North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles
                Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
                  Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week