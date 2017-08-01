Chris Ashton named as new Worley CEO

Global construction and engineering firm Worley has announced the appointment of Chris Ashton as CEO and managing director, effective from 24 February 2020.



Worley covers the full project lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors.



Ashton has been at Worley since 1998 and has held many leadership roles in the company. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Ashton was Worley chief operating officer (COO) responsible for the integration of ECR and for strategy for the transformed Worley business.



Ashton has also held executive roles with responsibility for Europe, Middle East and African operations, and the power sector globally.



Commenting on his appointment, the incoming CEO said: “It is a great privilege to assume the leadership of this great company. The next decade will see unprecedented change in the energy, chemicals and resources industries which we serve. Our customers are being driven by having to address two fundamental structural disruptions; the energy transition and changes resulting from the adoption of digital processes."



Chris holds a degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Sunderland, an MBA from Cranfield School of Management and has completed the Executive Management Programme at Harvard Business School, as well as the AICD Company Directors Course.



Ashton and his family will establish their residence in Australia.