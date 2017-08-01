KBR awarded major PMC services contract for ADNOC's Ghasha concession

KBR awarded major PMC services contract for ADNOC's Ghasha concession
Published: 5 February 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

KBR won a major project management consultancy (PMC) services contract by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the Ghasha concession portfolio of projects.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will act as the main PMC contractor responsible for managing the successful engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors for Packages A & B of the Dalma Gas Development Project, Packages 1-5 of the Hail & Ghasha Development Project, Hail & Ghasha Islands Project as well as the Deep Gas Project. This work is expected to be performed over four years with an optional extension for two more years.

The Ghasha mega-project has the potential to meet about 20% of the UAE's gas demand by around the second half of the decade. In addition, more than 120,000 barrels per day of oil and high-value condensates are expected to be produced when the project is on stream.

"We deeply appreciate the tremendous amount of trust that ADNOC has placed in KBR to project-manage such a significant share of this strategic Ghasha Concession program," said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. "This award highlights ADNOC's confidence in KBR's reputation as the industry leader in the provision of value-added PMC services for similar mega gas-field development projects."

"We look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with ADNOC and to demonstrating once again our world class ability to manage large-scale, complex projects such as this on time, within budget, but most of all with a strict safety culture," Bradie continued. "We are confident that the Ghasha Concession Project will significantly boost In-Country Value. As always, KBR remains fully committed to act as one of ADNOC's strategic partners to achieve the targeted In-Country Value objectives."


