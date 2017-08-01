KenzFigee introduces next generation subsea crane

KenzFigee, a supplier and service provider of tailor-made marine, offshore and wind energy equipment, is proud to introduce the next generation knuckle boom subsea crane.

This next generation knuckle boom crane design is based on many interactive sessions with clients. During these sessions the most important features were related to improvement of operational safety and workability. All these client requirements are included in the new design.

The product is a Rope Actuated Knuckle Boom Subsea Crane featuring subsea requirements for optimized daily operations, safety and operability, without compromising to lifting capacity from approximately 400 tonnes up to 2,000 tonnes.

This newly and unique designed Rope Actuated Knuckle Boom Subsea Crane incorporates significant improvements on the following features:

High Safe Working Load up to 2,000 tonnes

Decreased hook weight

Reduced pendulum length

Full deck coverage including reach at minimum radius

Lifting height and reach for tall objects

“We have been fortunate to work with the most renowned companies to develop this unique crane. Although one of the world’s oldest crane manufacturers, feedback and dialogue with our clients is fundamental to understand their daily operations and challenges in order to adjust and improve designs to their specific needs and requirements. New technology is sometimes very close to existing principles, yet innovative in how all is brought together. The essence of this new subsea crane design is configuring proven technology in a different way”, says Sietse Gerssen, VP Sales KenzFigee.