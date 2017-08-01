KenzFigee introduces next generation subsea crane

KenzFigee, a supplier and service provider of tailor-made marine, offshore and wind energy equipment, is proud to introduce the next generation knuckle boom subsea crane.
This next generation knuckle boom crane design is based on many interactive sessions with clients. During these sessions the most important features were related to improvement of operational safety and workability. All these client requirements are included in the new design.
The product is a Rope Actuated Knuckle Boom Subsea Crane featuring subsea requirements for optimized daily operations, safety and operability, without compromising to lifting capacity from approximately 400 tonnes up to 2,000 tonnes.
This newly and unique designed Rope Actuated Knuckle Boom Subsea Crane incorporates significant improvements on the following features:
- High Safe Working Load up to 2,000 tonnes
- Decreased hook weight
- Reduced pendulum length
- Full deck coverage including reach at minimum radius
- Lifting height and reach for tall objects