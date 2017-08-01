Seeq announces latest release and Seeq Data Lab beta

Seeq Corporation, announced availability of their latest release, R22, and beta availability of Seeq Data Lab, at the ARC Industry Forum 2020. Seeq applications include Workbench for easy to use advanced analytics, Organizer for publishing insights in reports and dashboards, and now Seeq Data Lab for accessing Python libraries. These applications empower engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to improve operations and business outcomes.

New R22 features support enterprise data governance initiatives and priorities to support Seeq expansion in large organizations. For example, Seeq Integrated Security honors OSIsoft PI security restrictions for PI data access and enables administrators to set signal-level permissions on data in historians and other time series data stores. Each user therefore only has access to the data they need, facilitating data access compliance.

Additional R22 features requested by Seeq users include:

Improved Scatterplot in Workbench: conditional filtering and more display options help users find relationships among signals more quickly

NOAA Weather Service Connector: data from the National Weather Service API can be easily integrated into Seeq analytics

Multi-user Awareness: now easy to know when other users are viewing, editing, or presenting the same Worksheet or Topic

Seeq Data Lab, now in beta, was driven by Mark Derbecker, Seeq’s Vice President of Engineering, in response to requests by Seeq users to gain access to Python machine learning algorithms, and data scientist requests to leverage Seeq functionality.

“Our objective is to remove any barriers for process engineers who want to expand their Seeq analytics efforts to the rich ecosystem of Python libraries,” says Derbecker. “At the same time, Seeq Data Lab will enable data scientists to participate directly in process data analytics.”

Seeq Data Lab is built on Jupyter Notebooks and a Seeq Python library, called Spy, to access Seeq functionality, and it is managed by the same administration features as other Seeq applications. The result is a comprehensive set of experiences for process engineers analyzing time series data including viewing and reporting of data in Seeq Organizer, advanced analytics with Seeq Workbench, and expanding analytics capabilities with Python libraries in Seeq Data Lab.

Seeq Data Lab also enables data scientists to find insights using machine learning algorithms and libraries, system integrators to create custom analytics for their clients, and asset vendors to enrich their remote monitoring and predictive analytics services for customers.

All of the browser-based Seeq applications – Organizer, Workbench, and Data Lab – connect to a shared Seeq server to enable collaboration, access connected data sources, and enable administrative control. For example, graphics created in Data Lab may be viewed in Organizer Topics, data modeled in Workbench may be accessed by Data Lab users, and Data Lab algorithm results are available for use in the other Seeq applications. Example use cases for process engineers and data scientists using Seeq Data Lab include;

Advanced models: Python libraries for inclusion of Neural Network, Random Forest, K-means, and other algorithms

Custom visualizations: Python libraries for the display of specific data types and calculations can be incorporated in Data Lab analytics

Non time-series data: Python libraries enable analytics which include population statistics, data look-ups, and multi-dimensional data

"Seeq continues to release compelling analytics solutions for customers in process manufacturing and Industry 4.0 engagements," comments Janice Abel, Principal Analyst at ARC Advisory Group. "The need for the faster and better insights provided by Seeq is a consistent requirement for customers investing in IIoT and Smart Manufacturing."

In addition to Seeq R22 availability, Seeq announced in December it had achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status and that its advanced analytics solution was available in the AWS Marketplace. Seeq is also available as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application on Microsoft Azure and in the Azure Marketplace. In addition to AWS and Microsoft Azure support, Seeq partners with many process automation vendors to support on premise deployments by connecting to systems sold by OSIsoft, Siemens, GE, ABB, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, AVEVA, AspenTech, Schneider Electric, and others.